TPSD publishes new Hurricane Ida Recovery Master Schedule

Terrebonne Parish School District has recently announced their all-new Hurricane Ida Recovery Master Schedule, a detailed sheet of all the planned repairs to the parish’s schools and a general timeline for their completion. The new master schedule is entirely free to the public and is meant to promote transparency and communication between the school district and parents as repairs are completed.

“We want to allow the public to see in real time how the repairs are progressing through the district,” said Alli Dugas, the purchasing agent for Terrebonne Parish School District. “Parents with kids in school, contractors, and community members will all benefit from this webpage.” The new Hurricane Ida Recovery Master Schedule can be found by navigating to the official Terrebonne Parish School District Website, or directly by clicking here. For more information about this new service, please call (985) 876-7400.