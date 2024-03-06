TPSD recognizes Teen of the Year Brian Blanchard at recent meeting

On Tuesday, March 5, 2024, the Terrebonne Parish School District honored Brian Blanchard for being named the 67th Annual American Legion Teen of the Year.

Brian is a H.L. Bourgeois High School senior, and was also awarded the Best Essay Award at the ceremony for his essay on the veteran homelessness crisis.

“I just want to thank my parents and my teachers for pushing and motivating me,” said Brian. “It feels great to represent Terrebonne Parish in this way.”

Brian Blanchard is the the son of Mary and Gary Blanchard. He was recently named H.L. Bourgeois’ 2024 Student of the Year, and TFAE Scholar of the Year. He maintains a 4.21, straight-A GPA and scored a 34 composite on his ACT. He is a member of the National Honor Society, BETA club, Quiz Bowl, bowling, and tennis teams.

Brian is also a member of H.L. Bourgeois Band, where he serves as drum captain, and has made District-7 honor band every year since 6th grade. He made All-State band his sophomore and junior year, and attended All-State at the end of the fall. Brian was the 8th Grade Terrebonne Parish Student of the Year, and the winner of Individual Math category at the 2018 Beta Competition. He plans to attend Nicholls State University after high graduation, majoring in Chemistry. Brain also wishes to pursue a masters and P.h.D following college.

To watch the full school board meeting, please visit the TPSD Facebook page.