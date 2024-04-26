TPSD seeks parent/guardian feedback on new Family Engagement Survey

The Terrebonne Parish School District has announced a survey for parents and guardians of TPSD students to complete.

The TPSD Parent and Family Engagement Survey consists of items designed to gather feedback from ALL parents/guardians about our district as a whole and our individual schools. The survey should be completed by parents once per SCHOOL.





PLEASE NOTE: If you have children in multiple schools, please complete ONE survey PER SCHOOL your child/children attend. The survey closes Friday, May 17, 2024.





Survey Links: TPSD 2024 Parent and Family Engagement Survey

● English: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/YXHBRVM

● Spanish: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/PCQYNFX