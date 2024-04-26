TPSD seeks parent/guardian feedback on new Family Engagement Survey

April 26, 2024
April 26, 2024

The Terrebonne Parish School District has announced a survey for parents and guardians of TPSD students to complete.

 

The TPSD Parent and Family Engagement Survey consists of items designed to gather feedback from ALL parents/guardians about our district as a whole and our individual schools. The survey should be completed by parents once per SCHOOL.




PLEASE NOTE: If you have children in multiple schools, please complete ONE survey PER SCHOOL your child/children attend. The survey closes Friday, May 17, 2024.



Survey Links: TPSD 2024 Parent and Family Engagement Survey
● English: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/YXHBRVM
● Spanish: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/PCQYNFX

