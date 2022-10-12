TPSD Senior College Fair a success

Terrebonne Parish School District hosted its annual Senior College Fair this month, providing resources to students from high schools. Students were bussed from their school site to the college fair, which was held at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center.

The fair featured representatives from various colleges, universities, and training academies including LSUA, Nicholls State University, Ole Miss, Tulane University, Unitech Training Academy, Universal Technical Institute, and more. Students received information on financial aid, admission requirements, housing, and more.