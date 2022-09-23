TPSD to host Community Meetings to discuss future plans for community schools

Tropical Depression 9 forms overnightSeptember 23, 2022
Upcoming Small Business Forum to discuss local tax reformSeptember 23, 2022
Terrebonne Parish School District announced that it will host a series of Community Meetings next week to provide updates on the district’s Hurricane Ida recovery efforts and its plans for the future. Beginning Monday, September 26, TPSD will host Community Meetings for parents, and community members at the following schools:
- Grand Caillou Elementary School
- Monday, September 26 at Grand Caillou Middle School
- Upper Little Caillou and Lacache Middle Schools
- Tuesday, September 27 at Lacache Middle School
- Montegut Elementary and Bourg Elementary Schools
- Wednesday, September 28 at Montegut Middle School
- Oaklawn Middle School
- Thursday, September 29 at Oaklawn Middle School
All meetings will take place at 6 p.m. For more information, contact Terrebonne Parish School District at (985) 876-7400.