TPSD to reopen tomorrow following Hurricane Francine cleanup

Welcome back, students and staff! The Terrebonne Parish School District is pleased to announce that almost all schools are ready and will reopen tomorrow, Tuesday, September 17, 2024.

The Terrebonne Parish School District is currently still waiting for Grand Caillou Elementary to have power restored, and more information is expected to become available around 3:00 PM today on the GCE School’s Website, GCE Facebook Page, and through their JCampus Robocall system.

Welcome back, and let’s continue this great year!