TPSO accepting applications for Louisiana Sheriff’s Scholarship Program

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office is accepting applications from graduating high school students, who are permanent residents of Terrebonne Parish. The applications are being accepted on behalf of the Louisiana Sheriff’s Office Association, with resources made available through the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Honorary Membership Program. The applications can be completed online at the link below, or can be completed and returned to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, located at 3441 West Park Avenue in Gray, La.

The Louisiana Sheriffs’ Scholarship Program will award scholarships providing assistance to worthy Louisiana students in furthering their education and training with resources made available through the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Honorary Membership Program.

According to Program Chair, St. Charles Parish Sheriff Greg Champagne, “This Scholarship Program is a meaningful expression of the Program’s respect for education. It demonstrates our confidence in Louisiana’s youth…our future leaders.”

Scholarships of a maximum of $500 each will be awarded to the graduating high school students from each parish where the Sheriff is an affiliate of the Honorary Membership Program.

There are no restrictions on the purposes for which the scholarships are spent. The scholarships are not loans and will be awarded as gifts to defray the rising costs of tuition and related expenses in higher education. The only limitations are that applicants be permanent residents of Louisiana; scholarships be utilized in higher education within the State of Louisiana; and students be enrolled as full-time, undergraduate students.

Completed applications must be submitted to the Sheriff of the parish of the applicant’s permanent Louisiana residence by April 1. Further, applicants must be eligible for admission to the school indicated on the application. The award will only be paid for attendance at institutions of higher learning within the state. All scholarship winners will be announced by May 1 of each year.

Sheriff Champagne concluded, “Louisiana Sheriffs are pleased with the Honorary Membership Program’s ability to bring scholarships to Louisiana students bound for higher education. To continue to do so and fund other important projects and initiatives, continued support of the Honorary Membership Program is essential. We could not function without our Honorary Members.”

The following link has been provided to complete the application process: Scholarships | TPSO

For further information regarding the Sheriffs’ Scholarship Program, contact your local Sheriff’s Office at (985)876-2500.