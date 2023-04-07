TPSO addresses rumors regarding contaminated currency from local business

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet has released a statement in regards to recent rumors that have surfaced in reference to contaminated denominations of money being located at the business of Lowe’s Home Improvement in Houma.

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Officials have responded to the business and thoroughly investigated the incident, and there is absolutely no evidence to support the accusation that denominations of money have been contaminated with an intoxicating substance.

The belief of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office is that this rumor mill has gained speed with the use of Social Media and is not valid or factual.

At this point in the time, there is absolutely no danger to the public that has been detected.