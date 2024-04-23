TPSO adds a new member to Crisis Negotiations team

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is very pleased to announce the newest addition to our Crisis Negotiations team, Senior Dy. LeeAnn Bergeron, who currently serves as a School Resource Officer (SRO), with the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Sr. Dy. Bergeron is an 8-year veteran of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office. During her tenure, she began her employment by serving in the Corrections Division for over a year, before being transferred to the Patrol Division, where she remained for the next 6 years. During her time in Patrol, Bergeron began her journey as an SRO before leaving the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office in 2013 to explore other career interests.

In July of 2023, Sr. Dy. Bergeron returned to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, where she accepted a position with the SRO Division, where she continues to serve. In 2024, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office completed an interview process to add additional personnel to our Crisis Negotiations Team, and Sr. Dy. Bergeron was selected. She completed a 40 hour “Crisis Negotiator” training course through the Louisiana Association of Crisis Negotiators (LACN), where she passed with flying colors.



Sr. Dy. Bergeron said, ”I believe when I left Law Enforcement in 2013, I was looking for a career that I would fall in love with. Little did I know, I had already found it! During the years that I spent away from the Sheriff’s Office, I never found a career where I was able to truly help people and make an impact on my community, the way I could as a Deputy. I am extremely proud to say that I never lost my love for the job and the people I served, and that was the main reason I returned. I couldn’t be happier to return to my true calling!”