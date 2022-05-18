TPSO: Advertisement for Closed Cell Foam Insulation Bid

The Terrebonne Parish Sherrif’s Office is accepting sealed bids for a spray on closed cell foam insulation for an 8,000 sqft. metal building in a Sheriff’s Office owned facility.

Please contact Major Peter Guidry or his assistances, Sgt. Courtney Crappel and Sgt. Lauren Poiencot to make an appointment to look at the job at (985) 857-0239, you may also email pguidry@tpso or ccrappel@tpso.net.

Bids must be turned into the Terrebonne Parish Sherrif’s Office, at 3441 West Park Ave., Gray, LA 70359, by 10AM on June 23rd, 2022.

We reserve the right to reject any or all bids to waive any information.