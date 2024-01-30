TPSO Announces Five Promotions

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is very pleased to announce the promotion of Zack Bailey to the rank of Lieutenant (Lt.) within the Patrol Division.

Lt. Zack Bailey is an 11-year veteran of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, where he has served his last 10 years in the Patrol Division. Bailey got his start with the Sheriff’s Office as a correctional officer, before being reassigned to the Patrol Division after 1 year. During Lt. Bailey’s tenure, he has worked his way through the ranks on patrol as a supervisor and achieved many important certifications such as Hazmat Awareness Instructor, Standardized Field Sobriety Instructor, Hazmat Technician, and Louisiana POST certified Instructor.

Sheriff Tim Soignet said, “Lt. Bailey will be responsible for the day-to-day supervision of Patrol staff, in addition to the enforcement of law when necessary. Lt. Bailey has managed to achieve great success within this agency, due in large part to his strong work ethic and desire to serve his community. I look forward to watching the great things he will continue to accomplish in the future.”

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is very pleased to announce the promotion of Jeremy Authement, to the rank of Sergeant (Sgt.) within the Patrol Division.

Sgt. Jeremy Authement is a 13-year veteran of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, where he most recently served in the Patrol Division. Sgt. Authement was transferred to the Patrol Division in 2020, after serving 10 years as a correctional officer with the Sheriff’s Office. During his tenure in the Corrections Division, Sgt. Authement spent his last 4 years as a shift Lieutenant at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex.

In 2021, after serving a year as a Patrol Deputy, Authement earned the rank of Corporal (Cpl.), which he served honorably until the time of his newest promotion.

Sheriff Tim Soignet said, “Sgt Authement will be responsible for the day-to-day supervision of Patrol staff, in addition to the enforcement of law when necessary. Sgt. Authement has managed to achieve great success within this agency, due in large part to his strong desire to serve his community. I look forward to watching the great things he will continue to accomplish in the future.”

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is very pleased to announce the promotion of Elizabeth Fitch to the rank of Sergeant (Sgt.) within the Patrol Division.

Sgt. Elizabeth Fitch, more affectionately known as “Liz”, is an 11-year veteran of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, where she has spent the majority of her career in the Patrol Division. Sgt. Fitch began her career in the Corrections Division, where she achieved a K9 certification, during her tenure.

During her time in the Patrol Division, Sgt. Fitch has achieved several prestigious titles such as Swat Operator, within the Terrebonne Parish SWAT Team, achieved certification as a Defensive Tactics (DT) Instructor, and also completed training to become the first female Firearms Instructor in the history of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Prior to her law enforcement career, Sgt. Fitch honorably served Active Duty for 6 years in the U.S. Army.

Sheriff Tim Soignet said, “Sgt Fitch will also be responsible for the day-to-day supervision of Patrol staff, in addition to the enforcement of law when necessary. Sgt. Fitch is an amazing member of our team, and a truly wonderful person. She has established herself as a absolute asset to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, due in large part to her truly selfless dedication to the safety of the community and country she serves. We are honored that she wears our uniform, and I am excited to see the great things she will accomplish in her career.”

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is very pleased to announce the promotion of Nicholas Daigle, current Patrol Deputy with the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, to the rank of Corporal (Cpl.), within the Patrol Division.

Cpl. Nicholas Daigle is a 13-year veteran of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, where he most recently served in the Patrol Division. Prior to being transferred to the Patrol Division in 2021, Cpl Daigle served the last 11 years as a correctional officer with the Sheriff’s Office. During his tenure in the Corrections Division, Cpl Daigle spent his last 6 years as a shift Lieutenant at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex.

In 2023, after serving 2 years as a Patrol Deputy, Daigle earned the prestigious Deputy of the Year award.

Sheriff Tim Soignet said, “Cpl. Daigle will be responsible for the day-to-day supervision of Patrol staff, in addition to the enforcement of law when necessary. Cpl. Daigle has achieved great success in a short period of time, which is directly attributed to his personal dedication to the safety of our community. Cpl Daigle has served this agency with honor, and I know he will continue this path in his new role.”

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is very pleased to announce the promotion of Gage Beal, to the rank of Corporal (Cpl.) within the Patrol Division.

Cpl. Beal is a 3-year veteran of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, where he has served in the Patrol Division. During his tenure with the Sheriff’s Office, Cpl Beal achieved a position within the TPSO Swat Team, where he serves as a Swat Operator.

Sheriff Tim Soignet said, “Cpl. Beal will be responsible for the day-to-day supervision of Patrol staff, in addition to the enforcement of law when necessary. Cpl. Beal has achieved great success in a short time with our agency, and his attention to detail and service to community are attributes that will serve him well in his career. We are excited about this new opportunity and expect Cpl Beal to continue his success within his new position.”