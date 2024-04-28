TPSO announces new Criminal Patrol Division

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is pleased to highlight a recently formed division within the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, created to target a more enhanced concentration in our Patrol Division based operations. The unit, formally known as the Criminal Patrol Division, has seen many changes since its nearly one-year inception, but the new division has come full circle to where it is today.

“This division was created out of necessity, to provide our Patrol Division with additional resources to effectively handle the overflow of complaints and investigations that are handled during peak hours of crime. I wanted to create a division comprised of deputies that were not only versed in patrol-based operations, but had experience in criminal investigations, narcotics-based operations, and community policing initiatives. My vision was also to compile a group of highly trained individuals, who were also familiar with the diverse areas of our community, and could bring a level of experience to target crimes occurring in the lower lying areas of our parish”, Sheriff Soignet said.

The Criminal Patrol Division (CPD) is comprised of 4 personnel that work a flexed schedule, which creates a unique opportunity to focus on in-depth street levels crimes throughout our community. The CPD works hand in hand with all divisions in our agency to create a more concentrated and effective approach to policing in Terrebonne Parish. The division is supervised by Lt. Chris Hubbell, and supported by Sgt. Mike Navarre, Sgt. Aaron Henry, and Sgt. Landon Siglar.

Sheriff Tim Soignet said, “We have already begun to see the benefit this division will have on our patrol-based operations, and the impact they will have on ensuring a higher level of safety and enforcement in our community. This is an incredible group of individuals, who are dedicated to making Terrebonne Parish a safer place for all. I couldn’t be prouder of the job they have done thus far, and I expect we have only scratched the surface of what they will be able to accomplish moving forward.”