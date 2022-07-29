TPSO Announces Office Promotions

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet has announced multiple promotions within the agency. Shelly Jones has been promoted to the rank of Corporal (Cpl.), and C-Shift Communications Supervisor. Cpl. Shelly Jones is a 10-year veteran of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, where she served in the Communications Division. Cpl. Jones began her career with the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, which was extremely interesting. She recalls, “When I graduated high school, I planned on being a dental hygienist; however, after a semester in college I was unsure I was set on this career path. I took time off from school and worked as an office cashier for Rouses Supermarket. One day my dad told me to get dressed because we were going for a ride. Little did I know that ten-minute ride would be to TPSO. Not exactly sure why I was there, the sheriff sat me in the radio room to observe. The very next day my dad dropped me off at TPSO again, and this time the sheriff informed me that I would be starting as a dispatcher that week. Confused as to what I was getting myself into, I showed up and started training for my new career. That very day I literally fell in love with the job.”

Cpl. Jones, despite her love for the job, unfortunately was forced to resign from her employment due to medical reasons. Before her exit, Cpl. Jones reached the status of training officer in the Communications Division, but always knew she wanted to return to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office. In June of 2021, Cpl. Jones made her return to the Sheriff’s Office, under the leadership of Sheriff Tim Soignet, and has picked up right where she left off. Cpl. Jones said, “I am again under the headset where I belong and training others to follow in my footsteps. I still expect my trainees to be better than I could ever be, and I still learn something new every day as we all should.”

Sheriff Tim Soignet said, “I’m extremely happy that Shelly has found her way back to her calling, and we are blessed to have her as part of our team. She has done an amazing job since her return, and I know she will serve this community proudly.”

Judson Clark, current Patrol Deputy with the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, was promoted to the rank of Corporal (Cpl.), within the School Resource Officer Division. Cpl. Judson Clark is a 5-year veteran of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, where he served in the Patrol Division, until his recent promotion to Corporal. Cpl. Clark will now be assigned as a School Resource Officer (SRO) at Evergreen Junior High. Prior to becoming a member of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, Cpl. Clark began his law enforcement career in 1997 with the New Orleans Police Department, 8th District, where he served over 3 years. In 2001, Cpl. Clark became a member of the Gwinnett County Police Department in Lawrenceville, Ga., where he served within the Uniform Patrol Division for 13 years. During his time in Georgia, Cpl. Clark served time as a Senior Officer, Field Training Officer, Associate Public Information Officer, Training Advisor Committee member, and an assignment to the Metro Atlanta Major Crisis Response Team (MCRT). Cpl. Clark earned an Associate degree in Leadership and Administration and a Bachelor’s degree in Leadership Studies from Beulah Heights University in Atlanta, Georgia. Sheriff Tim Soignet said, “Cpl. Clark will be responsible for the day-to-day security of students, staff, and faculty of Evergreen Jr. High, in addition to the enforcement of law when necessary. Cpl. Clark has served this agency with honor, and I know he will serve as a model of leadership for our youth.”

Kasey Neil has been promoted to the rank of Senior Patrol Deputy. Sr. Dy. Kasey Neil is a 13-year veteran of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office. During his tour, Sr. Dy. Neil began his employment as a Correctional Officer, where he spent 5 years, before being transferred to the Bailiff Division, where he remained for 6 years. Sr. Dy. Neil has served within the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Patrol Division for the last 2 years, before receiving the recent promotion.

As a rank of Senior Deputy, Neil will continue to conduct Patrol based duties within the division but will also have additional responsibilities related to the supervision and leadership of subordinate officers.Sheriff Tim Soignet said, “Sr. Dy. Neil has respectfully and professionally served this agency during his employment, and I am excited for his future growth. Keep up the good work.”

Tige Wesley has been promoted to the rank of Captain, and Director of the Inmate Work Program. Captain Tige Wesley will be responsible for the day-to-day supervision and operation of Inmate Work Crews, Major Construction Projects, and Community Service Developments. Captain Tige Wesley has also been a vital part of the reconstruction project of the former TPSO Motorpool, which is currently being transitioned into the new Transitional Work Release Program Headquarters. Captain Tige Wesley is a 27-year veteran of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office. During his tour, Captain Wesley began his employment as a Correctional Officer before being transferred to several divisions such as Bailiff, Inmate Transportation, and Inmate Work Crew. In 2012, Captain Wesley achieved the rank of Sergeant, in the Transportation Division, where he served as a supervisor for 3 years, before being promoted to the rank of Lieutenant, and command of the Bailiff Division. Captain Wesley was then promoted to 1st Lieutenant over Inmate Work Crew Operations in December of 2020, before being promoted to the rank of Captain in February of 2022. Sheriff Tim Soignet said, “Captain Wesley has worn many hats during his employment, and has achieved success at each level. He is extremely deserving of the promotion, and I am excited to see what he can achieve in the future.”