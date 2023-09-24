TPSO announces promotions in Narcotics Division

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is very pleased to announce the promotion of Joseph Crappel, to the rank of Captain, and Assistant Commander of the Narcotics Division and Shelly Liner, to the rank of Major, and Commander of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division.

Captain Joseph Crappel is a 13-year veteran of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office. During his tour, Captain Crappel began his employment as a Correctional Officer before being transferred to several divisions such as Patrol and K-9 Division, before being transferred to the Narcotics Division in 2017. Captain Crappel continued to serve in the Narcotics Division and later achieved the rank of Lieutenant/Team Leader in 2021, where he has excelled in the investigations of Street Level Narcotics, and Long-Term Investigations targeting high profile Drug Trafficking Organizations.

Sheriff Tim Soignet said, “Captain Crappel is a true asset to our agency and the Narcotics Division as a whole. Joseph has exemplified the words Dedication and Leadership during his employment and is the type of person I hope others strive to be. He is extremely deserving of the promotion, and I am excited to see what he can achieve in the future.”

Major Shelly Liner began his career serving with the United States Navy from 1991-1995, where he served as a Unites States Rescue Swimmer, conducting Law Enforcement Operations (LEOPS). His area of responsibility encompassed a vast area, including the coast of California in the Pacific, the entire Gulf Coast, and the Atlantic Ocean.

Major Liner is a 28-year veteran of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office. During his tenure, he began his employment as a Correctional Officer before being selected to attend the Louisiana State POST Academy in 1997. Upon his completion of the Louisiana POST Academy, he was assigned to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Uniform Patrol Division. Major Liner moved through the ranks in the Patrol Division, before being assigned to the Juvenile Detective Bureau, Detective Bureau, and Crime Scene Divisions. In 2008, Major Liner was transferred to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division, where he achieved the rank of Lieutenant within the Interdiction Unit. In 2013, Major Liner was selected to serve as a Task Force Officer with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), having assignments with the Financial Investigations Group, Violent Crimes Group, Enforcement Groups, Tactical Diversion Group, and the Interdiction Group.

Major Shelly Liner is also a proud member of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team, where he’s served for over 20 years in various roles such as SWAT Operator, SWAT Sniper, and Sniper Team Leader.

Sheriff Tim Soignet said, “Major Liner has shown his ability to achieve growth and success at each level of his assignments, and I know this promotion will be no different. His extensive knowledge in the area of Narcotics Investigations will be of huge benefit to the community and this agency in his recently achieved position. Shelly is an amazing person and member of our team, and he is exactly the type of leader to personify service to our community. I am excited to see what the Narcotics Division can achieve under his command.”