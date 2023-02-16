TPSO announces retirement of 30-year veteran Captain Mitch Dupre

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is very honored to announce the retirement of Captain Mitch Dupre, who served as the Assistant Warden for the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex, while employed with the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Captain Mitch Dupre is a 30-year veteran of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office and was the first employee in TPSO history to serve his entire career in the field of Corrections. During his tour, Captain Dupre began his employment in 1992 as a Correctional Officer before being transferred to several divisions within the Corrections system, to include Inmate Transportation, Food Service, and Inmate Mail, and Criminal Notifications. Captain Dupre achieved the rank of Sergeant, in the Disciplinary Division, where he served for several years, before assuming the position of Grievance Officer, where he was responsible for assisting with pre-trial litigation and inmate lawsuits. Captain Dupre was promoted to the rank of Captain and Asst. Warden of the Criminal Justice Complex, before being promoted to the rank of Major, where he served as the interim Warden for a period of time. Captain Dupre finished his career as the Asst. Warden in Corrections, which was a position that he maintained for several years prior to his retirement.

Captain Dupre is a Level 1 POST Certified Officer in the field of Law Enforcement and Corrections and has attended numerous trainings throughout his lengthy career. Captain Dupre is a graduate of the National Sheriff’s Association Institute for Jail Operations legal based training, as well as Jail Evacuation & Implementation training. Captain Dupre has also completed vital training in the Southern Law Enforcement Foundation for Critical Incident Stress Management.

Sheriff Tim Soignet said, “Captain Dupre has been an extremely important part of the Corrections based operations for our agency, and has achieved success at each level. He is extremely deserving of this retirement, and I am honored that he chose this agency for his career.”