TPSO announces retirement of Lieutenant Donald Tomlin

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is very honored to announce the retirement of Lieutenant Donald Tomlin, who served as a member of the Criminal Investigative Division (CID), while employed with the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Lt. Donald Tomlin is a 26-year veteran of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office and spent 21 years as a member of the Criminal Investigative Division. During his tour, Lt. Tomlin began his employment in 1996 as a Correctional Officer before being transferred to the Patrol Division in 1997. Lt. Tomlin was a 1998 graduate of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office POST Academy, and resumed his tenure as a Patrol Deputy. Tomlin was then selected to the CID in 2002, and achieved the rank of Lieutenant a year later.

In 2004, Lt. Tomlin was selected to join the Secret Service Task Force as a liaison for the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, which led to his training certification in the area of Computer Forensics, through the Department of Defense. Lt. Tomlin remained an active member of the Secret Service Task Force for over 19 years, until his retirement. In 2005, Lt. Tomlin was selected to join the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, with the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office, where he served as a liaison for the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office for over 18 years. During his time in the Task Force, Lt. Tomlin achieved a certification of training in the area of Cellular Device Forensics, which he utilized to examine cellular devices in most major cases in Terrebonne Parish.

Lt. Donald Tomlin has returned to service with our agency as a part-time employee, where he continues his service to this community. Sheriff Tim Soignet said, “Lt. Tomlin has been an extremely important part of our Investigative team for our agency, and has achieved success at each level. His dedication to keeping our community safe, through intricate investigations, was of huge benefit to the people of our parish. He is extremely deserving of this retirement, and I am honored that he chose this agency for his career.”