TPSO announces two promotions

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is very pleased to announce the promotions of two Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Officers. Allison Zeringue, current 1st Lieutenant with the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Corrections Division, has been promoted to the rank of Captain, and Administrative Assistant Warden. Chris Cobb, current Detective Lieutenant with the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, has been promoted to the rank of Captain, and Asst. Warden of Operations.

Captain Allison Zeringue will be responsible for the day-to-day supervision of administrative staff and operations, of the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex.

Captain Allison Zeringue is a 15-year veteran of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office. During her tenure, Captain Zeringue began her employment as a Correctional Officer, where she served for 3 years, before being transferred to the Booking Division, where she remained until 2014. In 2014, Captain Zeringue was assigned to the Patrol Division, where she served as a Patrol Deputy for 3 years, before returning to the Corrections Division. Captain Zeringue was then promoted in 2017 to Sergeant, and supervisor of the Classification Division, and later achieved the rank of Lieutenant in 2019. Since 2019, Captain Zeringue has continued to supervise the operations of the Classification Division, where she also maintained the Inmate Education program, and inmate visitations, ultimately earning her a promotion to 1st Lieutenant in 2022.

In September of 2019, Captain Zeringue attended a 4-week training seminar in Charleston, SC, where she studied the 287G Immigration and Naturalization program, and achieved Valedictorian at her graduation.

Sheriff Tim Soignet said, “Captain Zeringue is a vital part of the day-to-day operations and success of our Corrections Division and continues to achieve success at each level she is challenged with. I know she will continue to perform at a high level, and I personally look forward to seeing her achievements for years to come.”

Captain Chris Cobb will be responsible for the day-to-day supervision of corrections staff, the inmate population, and operations of the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex.

Captain Chris Cobb is a 20-year veteran of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office. During his tenure, Captain Cobb began his employment as a Correctional Officer before being promoted to the ranks of Corporal, Sergeant, and Shift Commander/Lieutenant within the Corrections Division. In 2010, Captain Cobb was reassigned to the Patrol Division, where he again moved through the ranks of Corporal, Sergeant, and Shift Commander/Lieutenant, until his departure from patrol operations. In 2016, Captain Cobb was selected to join the Investigations Division, where he was later assigned to the Violent Crimes Unit, before assisting the Command Staff with the creating and implementation of the current Criminal Intelligence Unit. During Captain Cobb’s time in the Criminal Intelligence Unit, he received extensive training in the area of Gang Investigations, which proved vital to the documentation, arrest, and prosecution of numerous violent offenders.

Captain Chris Cobb was also a proud member of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team, where he served for over 2 years as a SWAT Operator, before his recent departure.

Sheriff Tim Soignet said, “Captain Cobb has shown his ability to achieve growth and success at each level of his assignments, and I know this promotion will be no different. His extensive knowledge in the area of Criminal and Gang Investigations will be of huge benefit to the community and this agency in his recently achieved position. He is extremely deserving of this promotion, and I am excited to see what he can achieve in the future.”