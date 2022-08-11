Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking for the public’s help in locating a 13-year-old runaway juvenile.

Shortly after 4:00pm, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the juvenile’s residence, where contact was made with her mother, who reported that she hasn’t seen her daughter in 5 days but has spoken with her several times by phone. The mother identified her daughter as Aaliyah Williams, 13 years of age. The mother provided information to deputies that Aaliyah was last seen wearing a white shirt and Khaki pants, and is described as 5 foot 6 inches, 110 lbs., with red hair and brown eyes. Aaliyah also has “WAYS” tattooed on her left inner wrist.

The mother provided information that she believes her daughter to be in Lafayette, La. with her sister, Nakeisha Williams. Patrol deputies obtained information that Nakeisha Williams should be driving a 2010 White Hyundai Elantra bearing La plate 507DHY.

Aaliyah Williams is entered into NCIC as a runaway and possibly suicidal, due to comments made to authorities during a phone call.

This is an active investigation.

Sheriff Soignet urges anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985)876-2500, or simply dial 911.