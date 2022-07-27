TPSO: Bayou Gardens Blvd. Lane Closure

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to inform the public that starting on July 26, one lane of traffic on Bayou Gardens Boulevard, between Broadmoor Avenue and Alma Street, will be closed to vehicle traffic for road repairs. The road closure will be in effect until August 3, 2022.

Sheriff Soignet urges motorists to avoid this area if possible while travelling, and if you must travel in this area, motorists should expect some delays and traffic congestion.

For further information, motorists are encouraged to contact the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government – Road and Bridges Department at (985)873-6734, or the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985)876-2500.