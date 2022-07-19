TPSO Boots and Badges Blood Drive a success

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is pleased to announce the recent success of the Boots and Badges Blood Drive, sponsored by the Blood Center of New Orleans.

Sheriff Tim Soignet confirmed that the blood drive was held on July 13 and 14, at the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office. “Over the course of two days we saw over 70 donors, which gives the potential to save over 200 lives! Special thanks to Sheriff Timothy Soignet for being a fantastic host and organizing this blood drive with us!” the Blood Center said.

The blood drive experienced donations from departments such as the Louisiana State Police, Houma Police Department, Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, Bayou Cane Fire Department, Houma Fire Department, Bayou Blue Volunteer Fire Department, Thibodaux Police Department, West Terrebonne Fire Department, Acadian Ambulance Service, Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Department, Coteau Volunteer Fire Department, and the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The Blood Center was founded in 1960, and is the primary supplier of blood, blood components, and plasma derivatives to local hospitals throughout South Louisiana and parts of the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The organization is a non-profit, community service organization guided by a volunteer Board of Trustees, comprised of community leaders and hospital representatives. Their mission is to provide a quality supply of blood components to meet the needs of the communities served by The Blood Center, and to provide the technical support needed by the blood banking profession to achieve the highest safety and ethical standards.

The Blood Center supplies over 50 hospitals and numerous outpatient transfusion facilities in Southeast Louisiana and Southern Mississippi. Many of these hospitals, including Children’s Hospital in New Orleans, Tulane University Hospital and St. Tammany Parish Hospital, treat patients from throughout this region. For example, in 2005 Children’s Hospital served nearly 1,000 children from Lafourche Parish.

Sheriff Tim Soignet said, “I am extremely proud of our employees, as well as all of our Public Safety Partners who not only donated at the event but continue to go above and beyond for this community, and communities across the state. It was a true honor.”