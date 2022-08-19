Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to recognize and congratulate two members of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office who recently participated in the Monroe City Battle of the Badges event to raise money for communities throughout the State of Louisiana. 1st Lt. Seth Boudreaux and Cpl. Kyle Dunning were in attendance for the event, which was held on August 13, 2022, at the Monroe Civic Center, from 6:00pm-10:00pm.

“Monroe City Battle of the Badges is a non-profit amateur boxing show that features policemen versus firemen from all over the south. The purpose of the Monroe City Battle of the Badges is to raise money for our selected charities. Battle of the Badges is a charity fighting event between staff members of Police and the Fire Service.”

“Since our est. in 2005 we have given over $200,000.00 to charities in our community and have had a record-breaking attendance of more than 7,500 spectators from all over the country. We hope through monies raised we might be able to make a difference in the lives of the children and families throughout our communities that might not be possible without our event. Please take the time to visit our site and sponsors sites and let them know what a great event they have taken place in their area. It is through your voice that we have grown into one of the most positive events to ever be held here in Northeast Louisiana. We would like to thank all that have supported us from the very beginning and those who continue to support us till the end.”

1st Lt. Seth Boudreaux is an 18-year veteran of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, and currently serves as the Commander of the K-9 Division. 1st Lt. Boudreaux started as a Correctional Officer with the Sheriff’s Office and quickly moved his way up, serving as a Patrol Deputy and K-9 Handler, until his promotion to Commander of the K-9 Division in 2014. 1st Lt. Boudreaux has also proudly served within the TPSO SWAT Team for 5 years. Boudreaux got his start in boxing when he was younger and recently began training in the art of Jiu-Jitsu. Boudreaux trains at Lion’s Den Boxing & Fitness in Lockport, La., under the direction of Jeff Bordelon, a retired member of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Cpl. Kyle Dunning is a 7-year veteran of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, and also got his start in Law Enforcement as a Correctional Officer. Cpl. Dunning served the Sheriff’s Office as a Patrol Deputy, before achieving the position of K-9 Handler in 2017. Cpl. Dunning has also achieved certifications as a Defensive Tactics Instructor and Ground Control Tactics Instructor during his time in Law Enforcement. Cpl. Dunning has proudly served with the TPSO SWAT Team for the last 5 years. Dunning also trains at the Lion’s Den Boxing & Fitness in Lockport, La., in the arts of Kickboxing and Jiu-Jitsu, under the direction of Jeff Bordelon.

Sheriff Soignet said, “I am extremely proud of the job these men do both on and away from the job. There is no limit to what they will do to serve this office, our community, and communities throughout the State of Louisiana. I am honored they serve the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office.”

For more information on the event, please visit The Official Battle of the Badges | Non-Profit Amateur BoxingThe Official Battle of the Badges | Non-Profit Amateur Boxing.