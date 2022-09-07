TPSO Completes Sonar and Simulated Body Recovery Training

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet has announced that the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Marine Division recently took part in a 1-day Sonar and Simulated Body Recovery Training. The training was completed in conjunction with all Full-Time employees of the TPSO Marine Division, along with several Part-Time employees of the division, who also work with the Little Caillou Fire Department and the Dularge Fire Department. The training was completed on August 31, 2022, in Lake Decade, in Dularge, and was a huge success!

Full-Time employees of the TPSO Marine Division took part in the training including Lt. Dudley Authement Jr., Lt. James Scales, Lt. Jimmy Verret, Cpl. Reed Bonvillian, and Cpl. Landon Siglar. Also, part-Time employees of the TPSO Marine Division took part in the training including Dy. Josh Landry of the Little Caillou Fire Department, Dy. Quint Liner of the Dularge Fire Department, Dy. Chris Lovell of the Dularge Fire Department, and Dy. Brian Hebert of the Dularge Fire Department.

Sheriff Tim Soignet said, “This training is extremely important, because it allows our deputies to receive real life training for scenarios that are all to common in our community. There are an incredible number of variables and circumstances that go along with the locating and recovering a victim from the water, and training in the way we will perform is extremely valuable for our Marine Division. Training is an important part of what we do, and continued education allows our deputies/officers to better serve our community. We will continue to look for new and better ways to train our staff to the highest level possible.”