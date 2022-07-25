TPSO conducts Active Shooter Response Training for local teachers

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is pleased to announce that the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office spent three days last week training teachers from across the parish, in our Active Shooter Response Training. The training was offered by Sheriff Soignet through the Terrebonne Parish School Board, as a way to effectively train teachers in not only what first responders will do in an Active Shooter incident, but also to prepare them for effective ways to protective themselves and their students during an attack.

The training took place at local Grand Caillou Middle School and serviced close to 200 private and public-school teachers from across schools in Terrebonne Parish. At the culmination of the training, 143 Public-School educators, 30 Private-School educators, and the Leadership Terrebonne Class of 2023 were in attendance to receive the training.

The training received is administered by trained and certified Instructors of the Terrebonne Parish Training Academy Staff, which is comprised of employees of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Houma Police Department.

Each instructor has attended the ALERRT (Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training) based training program. The ALERRT Center at Texas State University was created in 2002 as a partnership between Texas State University, the San Marcos, Texas Police Department and the Hays County, Texas Sheriff’s Office to address the need for active shooter response training for first responders. In 2013, ALERRT at Texas State was named the National Standard in Active Shooter Response Training by the FBI.

Sheriff Tim Soignet addressed the training class and said, “The one that tugs at your heart strings the most are the schools, and the teachers, you’re the front line of defense, I hate to tell you that, but you are. I realize that you may not have signed up for that, but welcome to the real world we live in today.” Sheriff Soignet also said, “Just know that we are coming, and we will do our jobs without hesitation or fear. We are coming to save you and the children of this parish; you have my word.”