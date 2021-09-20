TPSO: Contact these departments directly for non-emergencies

Sheriff Tim Soignet advised that due to damage to the Courthouse annex building that housed the radio room, dispatchers are working out of the Terrebonne 911 building. Sheriff Soignet would like to relay that due to this, dispatchers are not able to transfer non-emergency calls from the public to other agencies and departments as they would normally do. Sheriff Soignet wants to thank Terrebonne 911 for their assistance during this time. The public is asked to contact these departments directly for non-emergency calls.
Below is a list of departments and phone numbers:
ANIMAL CONTROL: 790-3254
BONDS AND FINES: 857-0203
BOOK KEEPING: 857-0204
BOOKING: 614-0293
CITY COURT: 868-4232
CIVIL DEPT: 857-0205
CLERK OF COURT: 868-5660/872-0466
CORONER: 873-6440
CRIME LAB: 857-0344
DA OFFICE: 873-6500
DETECTIVE BUREAU: 857-0300
DOMESTIC: 857-0266
HUMAN RESOURCES: 857-0217
Houma PD: 868-5500/873-6371
JUVENILE: 297-0413
LAFOURCHE: 532-2808/448-2711
LSP: 337-262-5489
MOTORPOOL: 857-0235
PARISH: 868-5050
PURCHASING: 857-0341/857-0342
RANGE: 857-0259
RECORDS: 857-0207
SEIZURE: 857-0206
TAX OFFICE: 857-0230/857-0234
THIBODAUX: 446-5021
TICKET OFFICE: 873-6532
WARRANTS: 857-0209
WATERWORKS: 879-2409