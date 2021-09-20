TPSO: Contact these departments directly for non-emergencies

Sheriff Tim Soignet advised that due to damage to the Courthouse annex building that housed the radio room, dispatchers are working out of the Terrebonne 911 building. Sheriff Soignet would like to relay that due to this, dispatchers are not able to transfer non-emergency calls from the public to other agencies and departments as they would normally do. Sheriff Soignet wants to thank Terrebonne 911 for their assistance during this time. The public is asked to contact these departments directly for non-emergency calls.

Below is a list of departments and phone numbers:

ANIMAL CONTROL: 790-3254

BONDS AND FINES: 857-0203

BOOK KEEPING: 857-0204

BOOKING: 614-0293

CITY COURT: 868-4232

CIVIL DEPT: 857-0205

CLERK OF COURT: 868-5660/872-0466

CORONER: 873-6440

CRIME LAB: 857-0344

DA OFFICE: 873-6500

DETECTIVE BUREAU: 857-0300

DOMESTIC: 857-0266

HUMAN RESOURCES: 857-0217

Houma PD: 868-5500/873-6371

JUVENILE: 297-0413

LAFOURCHE: 532-2808/448-2711

LSP: 337-262-5489

MOTORPOOL: 857-0235

PARISH: 868-5050

PURCHASING: 857-0341/857-0342

RANGE: 857-0259

RECORDS: 857-0207

SEIZURE: 857-0206

TAX OFFICE: 857-0230/857-0234

THIBODAUX: 446-5021

TICKET OFFICE: 873-6532

WARRANTS: 857-0209

WATERWORKS: 879-2409