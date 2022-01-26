TPSO Continues Tactical Training to Keep Terrebonne Safe

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Officers continue a ground control training course instructed by Blue Shield Tactical law enforcement training company. The training began on Monday and will continue through tomorrow.

The 10 hour training course focuses on ground control techniques that will allow officers to control a suspect until backup arrives, and team control techniques that will exhaust suspects for handcuffing. The techniques learned in the training course will allow officers to utilize body weight and compression learned through Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

In addition to ground control techniques, officers are learning arm locks, and holds that will afford a better opportunity to keep suspects under control. Blue Shield Tactical specializes in teaching law enforcement and military personnel instructor based courses.

“The majority of officer-involved struggles end up on the ground, which means learning to control a suspect is important to every officer in the field. You won’t be disappointed after attending this course,” reads a statement from Blue Shield Tactical. “We go above and beyond to provide the best training possible from the most experienced officers.”