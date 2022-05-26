TPSO has increased patrols and walkthroughs at all schools in the parish

Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office will mirror the efforts of the Houma Police Department, at all school locations in the parish, to continue providing security and peace of mind to students, staff, and faculty.

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office has increased patrols and walkthroughs at all schools throughout the parish, utilizing both marked and unmarked police vehicles. The sheriff’s office will continue to monitor the situations throughout the remainder of the school year.

Sheriff Tim Soignet reminds the public that the safety of our schools is a priority in our community, not only in the wake of recent tragedies, but on a daily basis. Sheriff soignet urges citizens to report any suspicious behavior to the tpso directly at 985-876-2500 or call 911.

Information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433, online at crimestoppersbr.org, or via the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices.