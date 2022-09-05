TPSO implements procedure for lost and found items

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office has implemented a procedure for lost and found items or property that has been collected by the agency. All items will be posted on the TPSO website and corresponding social media outlets. Items can be retrieved from the TPSO Evidence Division.

The retrieval process of lost and found items will be completed as follows:

TPSO will provide a description of the item/property, along with the date and time the item was recovered

The person(s) requesting to recover the item/property, must be able to show proof of ownership of the item/property.

The person(s) must provide a valid Driver’s License or Identification card to collect the property

Once TPSO receives the proper documentation, the person(s) is required to contact the supervisor of the Evidence Division to schedule an appointment. Items/property will only be released during a previously scheduled appointment.

TPSO has collected the following items:

In October of 2021, a boat, motor, and trailer was found and recovered in the area of Hope Farm Road in Montegut

In 2018, a boat was found and recovered in the Gibson area

In May 2020, TPSO found and recovered a small boat in the area of East Park Avenue

For more information contact Caption Edgar P. Authement, Jr. at (985) 857-0344 or email eauthement@tpso.com.