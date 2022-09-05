TPSO implements procedure for lost and found items

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office has implemented a procedure for lost and found items or property that has been collected by the agency. All items will be posted on the TPSO website and corresponding social media outlets. Items can be retrieved from the TPSO Evidence Division.
The retrieval process of lost and found items will be completed as follows:
Once TPSO receives the proper documentation, the person(s) is required to contact the supervisor of the Evidence Division to schedule an appointment. Items/property will only be released during a previously scheduled appointment.
TPSO has collected the following items:
For more information contact Caption Edgar P. Authement, Jr. at (985) 857-0344 or email eauthement@tpso.com.