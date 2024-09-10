TPSO increases patrols, announces mandatory curfews ahead of Tropical Storm Francine

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet confirmed that due to the projection of a landfall in or near Terrebonne Parish of Tropical Storm Francine scheduled for Wednesday, September, 2024, numerous precautionary measures will be implemented at the parish level, for the safety of residents.

Sheriff Soignet has remained in constant communications with other local government leaders in preparation for this upcoming weather event, and wants to reassure the residents of Terrebonne Parish that our agency is prepared to provide resources at full capacity during the event.

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office will begin to increase our patrol capacity starting at 6:00pm on Tuesday, September 10, 2024 and will remain on rotating 12-hour shifts until further notice. Authorities will be patrolling the streets, in increased numbers, to protect the property of the those who evacuate and assist the citizens who are not able to evacuate.

Sheriff Tim Soignet confirmed that due to the updated weather forecast for Tropical Storm Francine, Terrebonne Parish will be under a Mandatory Curfew for all ZONE 1 areas south of the Morganza Levee system, starting at 7:00pm on Tuesday, September 10, 2024. This curfew will be implemented in conjunction with the Mandatory Evacuation that has been issued by Parish Government for the same areas.

ZONE 1 areas are as follows:

South of Pointe-Aux-Chenes Floodgate

South of Bayou Terrebonne Floodgate in Lower Montegut

Isle de Jean Charles

South of Bayou Petite Caillou Floodgate including Cocodrie

South of levee road ramp on Four Point Road in Lower Dulac

South of Lower Dularge Floodgate

Additionally, a Mandatory parish wide curfew will also be in effect in the near future, as we continue to monitor the storm activity. Details and information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone needing assistance determining the Zone in which they reside, can visit http://tohsep.com/Evacuation for assistance. ​For the most up to date information, residents are encouraged to use the TPSO app on your cellular device or our Facebook page. Anyone requiring law enforcement assistance is encouraged to contact our office at (985)876-2500.