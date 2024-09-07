TPSO increases street patrols to confront illegal drug activity, ensuring community safety

During the latter part of August 2024, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division introduced an initiative to combat illegal drug activity in Terrebonne Parish.

The TPSO narcotics team conducted a series of increased patrols in response to citizen complaints of illegal drug activity throughout neighborhoods in Terrebonne Parish, leading to multiple arrests on drug-based charges– including several known felons.

“We get a large amount of calls in reference to suspicious behavior and drug activity, and we are dedicated to treating each one seriously– but when we start getting a large amount of tips and seeing trends in specific neighborhoods, we want to divert our resources to target these issues at the street level,” explained 1st Lieutenant Blake Tabor, Information Officer for TPSO.

1st Lieutenant Tabor detailed the high level of time and effort that goes into the in-depth investigating led by the Narcotics Division. “There is a lot of detective and legwork that goes into these cases, which takes an enormous amount of time,” said Tabor. “But it is important to us to tap into these street-level arrests and make sure the criminal element in Terrebonne Parish understands that we are out here on a nightly basis.”

TPSO Narcotic Division’s increased amount of nightly, street-level patrols has had a positive impact on community safety thus far, resulting in more narcotics-related arrests– with no plans to stop.

“Increased patrols are something that we are always aiming for,” said Tabor. “Our agents have been able to work together to target these high-crime areas with elevated trends, and every time we do that, we see the positive results of getting dangerous offenders off the streets.”

For more information, please visit the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office on Facebook, or call (985) 876-2500.