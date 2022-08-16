TPSO Introduces a New SRO at Houma Christian School

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet recently announced the promotion of Jonathan Crabtree, current Patrol Deputy with the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, to the rank of Corporal (Cpl.), within the School Resource Officer Division.

Cpl. Jonathan Crabtree began his Law Enforcement career in 2010 with the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, and served as a Correctional Officer, before being transferred to the Patrol Division, where he spent 5 years. Cpl Crabtree obtained a position with the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, serving in their Patrol Division, before returning to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office in October of 2020.

Cpl. Jonathan Crabtree has been a part of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division since his return, achieving the rank of Sr. Deputy in February of 2021. Throughout his Law Enforcement career, Cpl. Crabtree has achieved many goals, such as Field Training Officer (FTO) and Honor Guard, but none more important than his new position as an SRO.

Sheriff Tim Soignet said, “Cpl. Crabtree will be responsible for the day-to-day security of students, staff, and faculty of Houma Christian School, in addition to the enforcement of law when necessary. He has been an asset to our agency before, and since his return, and I have no doubt that he will continue that trend moving forward. Cpl Crabtree will be a positive role model for the youth of our parish, and I’m excited to see what he can accomplish.”