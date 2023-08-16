TPSO investigating bomb threat at Houma Junior High School

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet confirmed that the Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating an alleged bomb threat complaint at Houma Jr. High School.

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Houma Police Department are on scene and are actively investigating the incident to include searches of the property and surrounding areas. The areas surrounding the school are secured and no one will be allowed to enter this area until further notice.

All students, staff, and faculty are safe at this time.

The Sheriff’s Office is aware of similar calls that have been made to other schools throughout Louisiana, and we are working diligently with our Public Safety partners to determine the validity of the threat.

The Sheriffs Office continues to access this evolving incident, and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

Below is the message sent to families from the school.