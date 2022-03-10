TPSO investigating racially motivated video recorded at VCH

Sheriff Tim Soignet said that on Thursday, March 10, 2022, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint regarding the video recorded incident that was being shared on social media. The video that appears to be racially motivated was allegedly recorded at a local high school during school hours.

TPSO detectives met with the parents of the victim and an investigation is being conducted. The parents of the victim also met with the school’s administration and they are diligently assisting the parents with addressing this non-acceptable episode.

Anyone having knowledge of this incident is asked to call Terrebonne Parish detectives, (985)876-2500. Information regarding this incident will be released at a later time after the conclusion of this investigation.