TPSO is actively investigating an incident resulting in person falling from the Prospect Blvd Overpass

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet confirmed that TPSO is actively investigating an incident which resulted in a person falling from the Prospect Blvd Overpass, shortly before 11am today, near Bridge Road.
Authorities have confirmed that the incident is under investigation and are attempting to determine the circumstances surrounding the event.
Local Firefighters and Paramedics are on scene providing medical assistance to the person involved. At this time, it appears that the person is alert and in stable condition, but transport to an out of area hospital was completed, for further medical evaluation.
The identity of the person involved is not being released at this time. This is an active and ongoing investigation, and additional details will be provided as they become available.