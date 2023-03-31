TPSO K9 Kane succumbs to medical-related issues

It is with a heavy heart that Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the recent passing of K9 Kane, who was an honorable former member of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office K9 Division. Late last week, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office learned that K9 Kane had succumbed to his battle with medical related issues.

K9 Kane was donated to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office in early 2016 by K9 Officers Nonprofit Organization. Kane was an F litter puppy from the Organization’s personal bloodline (Shamrock), in which numerous dogs from this bloodline have served communities as K9s.

He served the community of Terrebonne Parish for 4 years before retiring at the age of 6 in late 2020 due to medical issues. Deputies and Officers that had the privilege of knowing Kane will say he had a one of kind personality that mimicked his handler, Deputy Dillon Condetti, which is why they were a perfect partnership. They worked side by side, day and night, endlessly for 2.5 years. Within those years of dedicated service, K9 Kane made numerous apprehensions, Drug busts, protected his handler on numerous occasions, and even won K9 of the year for 2020.

After his retirement, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office donated Kane to Deputy Condetti, where lived out his retirement comfortably with Deputy Condetti, his son, and K9 Kane’s prodigy, K9 Jager.

Kane was loved unconditionally by Deputy Condetti and his family and will FUREVER be in their hearts. He leaves behind a Legacy that will never be forgotten.

Sheriff Tim Soignet said, “K9 Kane had all of the attributes that we seek in Law Enforcement Officers as a whole – canine or human. He possessed intelligence, immense courage, and absolute dedication to protecting the community, and you would be hard-pressed to find a more loyal partner to his handler. Kane gave his best years to the protection of this great community and has earned his eternal peace. R.I.P. K9 Kane. We have the watch from here.”