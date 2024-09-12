TPSO lifts parish curfew until 9:00 PM

UPDATE TO CURFEW INFORMATION:

Sheriff Tim Soignet has confirmed that the curfew has officially been lifted until 9:00pm. We are still experiencing some road closure issues related to the restoration of power throughout our parish, as the crews continue to work.

We will officially proceed with a mandatory parish wide curfew in effect each night from 9:00pm until 5:00am, until power is restored, and the parish is deemed safe. During the targeted times, the curfew will be strictly enforced. The curfew will be adjusted moving forward, as power to Terrebonne Parish is restored.

We will provide additional information as it becomes available, on when the curfew will be lifted.

Sheriff Soignet would like to thank everyone for their patience.