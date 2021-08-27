TPSO: Mandatory, Voluntary zones clarified; Curfew set for Saturday night

From Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office:

Sheriff Tim Soignet and Parish President Gordon Dove are announcing a Mandatory evacuation of Zone 1 and 2. These zones include all areas south of Pointe-Aux-Chene Road on Hwy 55, Pointe-Aux-Chene, Chauvin South of Hwy 58, Grand Caillou and Dulac South of Combon Bridge and Dularge South of Marmande Canal. This includes all areas south of the Morganza levee system.

A mandatory evacuation is also in effect for Mobile Homes and Manufactured homes Parish wide.

There is a Voluntary evacuation in effect for Zones 3 and 4. This area covers all areas south of Intracoastal Waterway. Anyone needing assistance determining the Zone in which they reside can visit http://tohsep.com/Evacuation for assistance.

Sheriff Soignet advised that as an additional precaution, a parish-wide curfew will be in effect after 10:00pm on Saturday August 28, 2021 until further notice.

Sheriff Soignet advised that he has all resources of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office patrolling the streets to protect the property of the those who evacuate and assist the citizens who are not able to evacuate.

ZONE 1:

South of Pointe-Aux-Chenes Floodgate

South of Bayou Terrebonne Floodgate in Lower Montegut

Isle de Jean Charles

South of Bayou Petite Caillou Floodgate including Cocodrie

South of levee road ramp on Four Point Road in Lower Dulac

South of Lower Dularge Floodgate

ZONE 2

Pointe-Aux-Chenes

Montegut south of Pointe-Aux-Chene Road (Hwy 665)

Chauvin South of Sarah Road (Hwy 58)

Grand Caillou and Dulac south of Combon Bridge

Bayou Dularge south of Marmande Canal

ZONE 3

South of Bourg-Larose Hwy (Hwy 24) and Klondyke Rd

South of Duplantis Bridge in Upper Little Caillou

Grand Caillou south of Thompson Rd and Thompson Rd Extension

Bayou Dularge south of Dularge Highrise Bridge along Hwy 315

ZONE 4

East Houma and Bourg, south of Intracoastal Waterway

ZONE 5

South of four-lane U.S Highway 90, including all of West Houma, Bayou Black, Gibson, Donner and Chacahoula

ZONE 6

North of four-lane U.S. Hwy 90 including Schriever and Gray