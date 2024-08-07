TPSO Missing Juvenile: Damarian Jones

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking for the public’s help in locating 14-year-old Damarian Mikel Jones, of Gray. The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division was made aware of the incident on Tuesday, August 6th, shortly before 10:00 pm, when the teen was reported missing by family members.

TPSO Patrol Division responded but were unable to locate the juvenile.

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) is actively investigating the incident, though his location is unknown. Damarian Jones is described as 5’5″ tall, weighing approximately 120 pounds, with a black, low fade haircut, and brown eyes. Damarian was last seen wearing a khaki pants, blue jacket, and black and white tennis shoes.

Jones has been placed into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as a missing person.

Sheriff Tim Soignet urges anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 876-2500 or dial 911.