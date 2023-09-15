TPSO Missing Teen: 15-year-old Roger L. Silva III

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking for the public’s help in locating 15-year-old Roger L. Silva III, of Montegut. The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division was made aware of an incident on Thursday, September 14th, shortly before 6:00 am, when Silva’s family learned that he left the residence during the night. The TPSO Patrol Division responded but were unable to locate the juvenile.

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) is actively investigating the incident, though his location is unknown. Family members also reported that Silva left his residence on a blue bike. Silva is described as 5’5″ tall, weighing approximately 100 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes.

Silva has been placed into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as a missing person.

Sheriff Tim Soignet urges anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 876-2500 or dial 911.