TPSO Missing Teen: 17-year-old Jeremiah Jamal Johnlouis

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking for the public’s help in locating 17-year-old Jeremiah Jamal Johnlouis, of Schriever. The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division was made aware of an incident on Wednesday, September 13th, shortly before 9:00 pm, when the TPSO Patrol Division responded but were unable to locate the juvenile.

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) is actively investigating the incident, though his location is unknown. Johnlouis is described as 5’8″ tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds, with black, small twists style hair, and brown eyes. Johnlouis was last seen wearing a black shirt, shorts, and socks.

Johnlouis has been placed into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as a missing person.

Sheriff Tim Soignet urges anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 876-2500 or dial 911.