TPSO offers new ways to pay your Tax Notice

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that Tax Notices will begin being distributed on November 1, 2022. The office is offering several ways to pay including:

E Checks ($1.00 charge per transaction no matter the amount)

Credit cards (plus a 2.45% fee)

Debit cards (plus a 2.45% fee)

Paypal (plus a 2.45% fee)

Venmo (plus a 2.45% fee)