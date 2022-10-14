TPSO offers new ways to pay your Tax Notice

Council on Aging receives donation of drug deactivation pouchesOctober 13, 2022
The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that Tax Notices will begin being distributed on November 1, 2022. The office is offering several ways to pay including:
- E Checks ($1.00 charge per transaction no matter the amount)
- Credit cards (plus a 2.45% fee)
- Debit cards (plus a 2.45% fee)
- Paypal (plus a 2.45% fee)
- Venmo (plus a 2.45% fee)
The online service can be accessed here
. TPSO reminds residents to contact Terrebonne Parish with questions about your tax notice.