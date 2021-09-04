TPSO: Over 100 residents rescued during Hurricane Ida

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet said that since the beginning of Hurricane Ida, deputies have responded to over 980 Calls For Service, including suspicious subjects, burglaries, medical emergencies and rescuing residents who chose not to evacuate.

​During Hurricane Ida pounding Terrebonne Parish with winds in excess of 150 miles per hour, Soignet and deputies rescued over 100 residents, officials said.



The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO) responded to rescues in 5-ton trucks, pickup trucks and the Bearcat armored vehicle.

Sheriff Soignet said, “We will get through this together. Ida will not break us, We are all family. This is our chance to show the world that Terrebonne Parish really is the best place in the world. I love ever one of you and we will come back better than before.”