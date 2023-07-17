TPSO participates in Active Shooter training at Terrebonne High School

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is pleased to announce that the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office again participated in our annual training for Active Shooter response, which is a yearly in-service training as a joint effort with our Public Safety partners, to ensure that our first responders are prepared for a “worst case scenario” type incident.

This year’s training took place at local Terrebonne High School and serviced close to 300 first responders of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Houma Police Department, and the Terrebonne Parish District Attorney’s Office. The training received is administered by trained and certified Instructors of the Terrebonne Parish Training Academy Staff, which is comprised of employees of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Houma Police Department.

Sheriff Tim Soignet said, “This training is extremely important, because it transcends rank, division, specialized training, and even different agencies. The training is standardized for officers of all experience levels, from entry level correctional officers to the highest level of the Administrative Division. Each year, our training staff chooses different training areas to teach as areas of focus, based off trends that are recognized during scenes throughout the world. In an active shooter-based incident, First Responders from multiple divisions and agencies will respond, and it was supremely important to develop training that would allow all responders to understand and utilize the same training. Training is an important part of developing young law enforcement officers, and continued education allows our deputies/officers to better serve our community. We will continue to do what is necessary to train our staff to the highest level possible.”