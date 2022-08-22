Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the Sheriff’s Office participation in two worthwhile community events that occurred last week.

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office had the pleasure of being invited to take part in the Nicholls State University Welcome Back Day. The event took place on the campus of NSU on Monday, August 15, 2022, and was filled with local organizations and businesses, as well as many of our Public Safety partners. The event was a great opportunity to interact with students, staff, and faculty. We wish everyone a great school year!

On Thursday, August 18, 2022, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office also participated in the Houma – Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce Wellness Expo, which took place at the Houma Terrebonne Civic Center, from 12:00pm – 6:00pm. The event was a tremendous success, and it was amazing to contribute to such a great gathering of community leaders and organizations.

Sheriff Tim Soignet said, “I am always pleased and honored to participate in community events such as these, because it affords the Sheriff’s Office the opportunity to interact with the community on a whole different level. I have always felt a strong connection to community and family, and our agency will do everything we can to make that grow. I would also like to extend a warm Thank You to Nicholls State University and Chief of Police Alex Barnes for the invitation. We look forward to next year!”