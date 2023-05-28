TPSO partners to promote “988” Mental Health Awareness campaign

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is honored to announce a continued partnership with local Public Safety partners to promote the “988” Mental Health Awareness campaign here in Terrebonne Parish. Sheriff Soignet and members of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office joined with the Houma Police Department, Louisiana Probation and Parole, Terrebonne Parish District Attorney’s Office, and local Mental Health advocates in a “door to door” walk to promote mental health awareness on Friday morning. The walk is an effort to keep the residents of Terrebonne informed of resources available to them through the State of Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health released, “On July 16, 2022, the U.S. transitioned to using the 988-dialing code, and it is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to strengthen and expand the existing Lifeline.”

“988 is more than just an easy-to-remember number—it’s a direct connection to compassionate, accessible care and support for anyone experiencing mental health-related distress – whether that is thoughts of suicide, mental health or substance use crisis, or any other kind of emotional distress. People can also dial 988 if they are worried about a loved one who may need crisis support.”

Sheriff Tim Soignet urges anyone who is suffering with or experiencing suicidal crisis or mental health-related distress to know this service is available, in addition to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office. “Mental Health is a huge component of what we do, and the situations we deal with on a daily basis. We see time and time again that people are hesitant to call for help for many different personal and social reasons. I want our residents to know that someone is always there, and help is always available.”

For more information, please visit ldh.la.gov/news/LA988