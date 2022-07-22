TPSO Promotes Five Investigators to the Rank of Lieutenant

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is very pleased to announce the promotion of five current Investigators with the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, to the rank of Lieutenant, in their respective Investigative Divisions.

Each of the Investigators promoted, will serve as a Team Leader for their respective Investigative Division, in addition to their individual investigative responsibilities. Each Team Leader will be responsible for the day-to-day supervision of the Investigators of each division and will allow for an additional tier of specialized awareness for the cases investigated throughout Terrebonne Parish. This promotion was completed as a way to restructure and enhance the Criminal Investigations Division, to allow for a more valuable investigative product for the residents of Terrebonne Parish.

Please join me in congratulating the following Lieutenant promotion recipients:

Lt. Jason Kibodeaux is a 29-year veteran of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office. During his tour, Lt. Kibodeaux began his employment as a Correctional Officer before being transferred to the Patrol Division, where he achieved the rank of Sergeant, before spending his last 12 years serving as a Crime Scene Investigator and Criminal Investigator. Lt. Kibodeaux is also a proud member of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team, where he has served for over 25 years, as a SWAT Operator, Team Leader, and a Chemical Agents and Breaching Specialist. Lt. Kibodeaux will now oversee the Crime Scene Investigations Division, where he will lead a group of 4 Crime Scene Investigators.

Lt. Chris Dehart is a 27-year veteran of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office. During his tour, Lt. Dehart began his employment as a Correctional Officer before being transferred to the Patrol Division, where he served for 7 years and achieved the rank of Sergeant, before being transferred to the School Resource Officer Division (SRO). Lt. Dehart has served his last 15 years as an Investigator, also completing a stint as the supervisor of the Juvenile Crimes Division. Lt. Dehart will now oversee the Property & Financial Crimes Division, where he will lead a group of 6 Property & Financial Crimes Investigators.

Lt. Billy Dupre is a 20-year veteran of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office. During his tour, Lt. Dupre started his employment as a Correctional Officer before being transferred to the Patrol Division, where he served for 10 years and achieved the rank of Patrol Lieutenant. Lt. Dupre has served his last 8 years as a Violent Crimes Investigator, where he will now lead a group of 5 Violent Crimes Investigators.

Lt. Travis Sanford is an 18-year veteran of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office. During his tour, Lt. Sanford began his employment as a Correctional Officer before being transferred to the Patrol Division, where he served for 3 years. Lt. Sanford was transferred to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Task Force, where he served for over 10 years and achieved the title of Team Leader. Lt. Sanford has also proudly served the Sheriff’s Office as a Medic with the SWAT Team for over 4 years. Lt. Sanford will now oversee Criminal Intelligence Division, where he will lead a group of 3 Criminal Intelligence Investigators.

Lt. Jason Pellegrin is a 16-year veteran of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office. During his tour, Lt. Pellegrin started his employment as a Correctional Officer before taking a position with the Bayou Cane Fire Department, where he achieved the rank of District Chief. Lt. Pellegrin returned to the Sheriff’s Office in 2006, where served a stint in the Patrol Division, before being transferred to the Criminal Investigations Division as a Juvenile Crime Investigator. Lt. Pellegrin has spent his last 8 years as a Violent Crimes Investigator and will now oversee the Special Victim’s Unit (SVU), which is comprised of 5 SVU Investigators and 4 support staff.

Sheriff Tim Soignet said, “The time and dedication that each of these employees has shown to our community is a great accomplishment in itself. I can’t think of a more deserving group of amazing law enforcement professionals.”