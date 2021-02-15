TPSO: Protection plans in place for overpasses

February 14, 2021

With a hard freeze warning in effect for Monday, Feb. 15, Sheriff Tim Soignet advises the public that he and his staff are working closely with the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government and other agencies to increase margins of safety on roadways vulnerable to icing.



 

At 11 a.m. Monday, parish work crews will begin pre-treating major crossings over waterways to reduce the potential for dangerous driving conditions. Pre-treatment is scheduled for the Houma Twin Span, Houma Intracoastal Waterway Tunnel and the Schriever Overpass. 

 

Deputies and other law enforcement personnel will monitor other potential trouble spots including the U.S. 90 overpass at La. 24 in Gray and the Prospect Street crossing at the Intracoastal Waterway.

 

“Thanks to ample warning, we are able to take proactive measures to keep travel on our highways as safe as possible,” Sheriff Soignet said. “We are asking everyone to do their part by staying alert, using caution, and reducing unnecessary travel. Ice on roadways is not always visible and can be treacherous.”



 

Sheriff Soignet said motorists should be prepared for road closures, which will be clearly marked by signs and patrol units with flashing blue lights.

 

He also offered these tips for coping with ice on the road:

  • Be aware of temperatures and other reports of weather conditions
  • Drive slowly and do NOT tailgate.
  • Watch the traffic ahead. Icy condition crashes occur in multiples so leave time to react.
  • NEVER use cruise control on slippery roads.
  • Avoid unnecessary lane changes.
  • Use extra caution when approaching small bridges which can freeze faster than other surfaces.
  • Sudden braking or acceleration on icy roads can result in loss of control even at low speeds.
  • Do NOT use emergency flashers unless you are stopped.
  • If your vehicle enters a slide, it is important to take your foot off the gas and NOT fight the skid with your steering wheel.
  • Please use extra caution to ensure the safety of law enforcement and highway workers when you see them.

 


