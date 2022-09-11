TPSO provided meals after recent Jackson, MS flooding

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is pleased to announce that the Terrebonne Sheriff’s Office recently provided assistance to out of state Public Safety Partners, during a recent tragic event that affected their community.

Sheriff Tim Soignet confirmed that the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office had the pleasure of cooking and providing 600 meals over a 2-day period to a Jackson, Ms. community, which was recently affected by a tragic flooding of their area. The flood incident left the community with severe power outages and damage throughout the city. Several members of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to provide much needed meals to First Responders and the community.

Sheriff Tim Soignet said, “I am always ready and honored to help communities in need such as these. Our community was the recent victims of a major hurricane, and the community of Jackson, Ms. was there to help us in our time of need, and there was never a doubt that we were going to be there for them. I have always felt a strong connection to community and family, and our agency will always do everything we can to assist with resources to those in need.”