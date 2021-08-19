TPSO Receives Grant from Louisiana Highway Safety Commission

Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office has received funding to assist with awareness of occupant protection and impaired driving. The funding is provided through a grant by the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.

Sheriff Tim Soignet said, “This funding will allow us to supplement our regular patrol efforts. This will ensure that people are traveling safely and place additional deputies on the road to watch dangers such as impaired drivers.”

The grant will provide funding for seat belt checkpoints and DWI checkpoints. It will also provide funding for extra patrol efforts in which deputies will be patrolling the highways for impaired drivers. While these efforts will continue throughout the year, there will be a special emphasis during national campaign periods such as “Click it or Ticket” and “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” which will take place August 20th through September 6th, 2021.