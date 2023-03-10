TPSO recognizes Deputy Denise Benoit for her years of service

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is very pleased to announce the retirement of Deputy Denise Benoit, who served in the Purchasing/Accounts Payable department, while employed with the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Benoit is a 14-year veteran of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office and is a cherished member of not only our agency, but our TPSO family. A special luncheon was held in her honor, on Friday, March 2, 2023, where our office celebrated her special day.

Sheriff Tim Soignet said, “Deputy Benoit has been an extremely important part what we do on a daily basis. She is extremely deserving of this retirement, and I am thankful that she chose to be a part of this agency as her 2nd career. Denise, it has been an honor to have such a great person as a part of this agency. You will always have a special place in our hearts, and we hope that you truly enjoy this next chapter in your life.”