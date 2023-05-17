TPSO releases official app for mobile devices

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is pleased to announce the release of the first Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office smartphone application, which is ready for immediate download to your mobile device. This app will allow the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office to connect with residents and visitors, by providing information quickly and efficiently to anyone with a smartphone.

Stay on top of what is happening in Terrebonne Parish with the use of the app, and have all of the included features at the tip of your fingers:

Notifications of news articles

Weather Alerts

Road Closures

Breaking Safety News and Traffic concerns

News Releases

Submit tips on crime and suspicious activity

Submit a Patrol Request

Submit CrimeStoppers Tips

Search Inmates and active warrants

Access Sex Offender databases

Full Department Directory

And much more…

“This app is just another example of how our office is striving to better serve our community by not only keeping the residents informed, but also creating an additional level of communication with the public.” Sheriff Soignet added, “I have always believed in the importance of fostering positive relationships and communication between Law Enforcement and the people we serve, and this smartphone application is definitely a step in that direction.”

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office app is available for download for free in the App Store and Google Play. Search “Terrebonne Parish Sheriff” or click here to download the app:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.goodbarber.terrebonnesheriff

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/terrebonne-parish-sheriff/id6448756868